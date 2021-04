PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Technology Development Corp (MTDC) plans to assist 80 to 100 companies to develop the digitisation and absorption of Industry 4.0 technology solutions in their businesses by the end of this year.

Chief executive officer Datuk Norhalim Yunus said the target was driven by a strategic partnership between MTDC and the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM), where it would assist entrepreneurs, including selected asnaf and B40 entrepreneurs, under the foundation.

“In the first phase, we will provide training and mentoring to these entrepreneurs, mentoring not only in terms of business but also technology injection.

“We will help in terms of soft skills, how to manage a company, develop a business model, selection and the use of appropriate technology (in business),“ he told reporters during the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between YaPEIM and MTDC in Subang Jaya today.

He said the MoU also focused on improving the capabilities and abilities of YaPEIM entrepreneurs through technology introduction in line with modernisation.

Through this initiative, YaPEIM and MTDC both seek to expand entrepreneurial marketing opportunities through digital platforms, business networks, as well as addressing concerns, if any, from the programmes conducted.

As a pilot programme, YaPEIM and MTDC have embarked on the initiative involving selected entrepreneurs in MTDC’s Business Accelerator Programme with the objective of assisting in the development of potential and competitive entrepreneurs to succeed to a better level.

Norhalim said the Business Accelerator Programme focuses on providing guidance, technical assistance and advisory services to entrepreneurs to build an effective and realistic business model.

In addition, it also serves as a platform to provide knowledge and guidance in developing plans to commercialise the company’s products and innovations.

A total of 80 companies were selected in the programme this time involving a total of 160 participants consisting of individuals with important roles or the main core of each company.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri hoped the MoU would help entrepreneurs’ business continuity and contribute to the economy.

“Hopefully, YaPEIM and MTDC will continue collaborating in the future to help entrepreneurs, especially the asnaf community,“ he said. — Bernama