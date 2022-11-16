MTL: MMEA advises fishermen to take extra precautions

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reminding the fishing community to take more safety measures when going out to sea during the current Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season.

Its director Captain Maritime Mohd Khairulanuar Majid @ Razali said it included the need to wear a safety jacket and personal locator beacon (PLB) to facilitate search and rescue (SAR) in the event of an emergency.

“In such monsoon conditions, individuals should wear a life jacket even if it is just fishing on the coast for easier detection and rescue in an emergency.

“I also recommend that every fisherman buy a PLB so that we can easily trace their location. The sea is wide, if there is an emergency, we can easily trace wherever they are,“ he said at a press conference at the Terengganu State MMEA office here, today.

Besides, he also advised the fishermen to ensure that all their equipment is in good condition before going to the sea to earn a living.

Mohd Khairulanuar said that from January until yesterday, a total of 18 search operations involving 54 victims had been carried out.

“We don’t stop fishermen from going to the sea, but make sure the equipment is in good condition and inform us where they are fishing, it’s easy to find if they are lost,“ he said.

In other developments, Mohd Khairulanuar said MMEA remains vigilant and is increasing patrols during the MTL season to avoid invasion by foreign fishermen.

He said from January this year until yesterday, a total of 22 foreign fishing boats were arrested involving seizures worth RM33.4 million.

“We are also monitoring from the air on the islands where they took refuge during the previous MTL, but so far there are no signs of their presence,“ he said.-Bernama