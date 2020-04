GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Penang branch has proposed that textile manufacturers turn to producing personal protective equipment (PPE) instead of closing their operations.

It secretary, K. Veeriah, said the federal and state governments could work with the owners of these factories to help them make the change.

Veeriah was commenting on reports that several apparel manufacturers were planning to close operations in Malaysia. His proposal has received support from various quarters.

It has been reported that Hong Kong-based Esquel Group will close its plants in Penang and Kelantan. The two factories employ a combined total of about 300 workers.

Pen Apparel, the oldest apparel factory in Penang, and Imperial Garments in Ipoh have also reportedly considered closing down their plants. Both employ a combined total of 4,000 workers, 30% of whom are Malaysians.

Veeriah said with the Covid-19 outbreak, there is a huge demand for PPEs, and if the pandemic prolongs, the demand will continue for some time.

He said the proposed change could lead to a downsizing of operations but “it’s better to save some jobs rather than none at all”.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy said the proposal merits consideration.

“It may be difficult but if we want to save jobs, particularly for Malaysians, we must be able to find unique ways to salvage the situation.”

Klang MP Charles Santiago, who is an economist, said the International Trade and Industry Ministry and InvestPenang Sdn Bhd (the state’s investment arm) should discuss the issue with the factory owners.

“On paper, it may be difficult, given that new machinery may be required and the business model must be sustainable. But the owners must be convinced that they can be part of the global supply chain for PPEs.”

However, Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin warned that the MTUC proposal, while noble, would be difficult to implement.

“Firstly, it is a totally different business segment. The workers will have to be retrained.”

Veeriah’s proposal is similar to a model adopted by Taiwan, where the government took over some factories and converted them into production centres for PPEs.

