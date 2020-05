PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has slammed what it termed as “repulsive” demands by the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) and SME Association of Malaysia.

The two groups had earlier proposed lowering employers’ contribution to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) to 5% to mitigate business losses due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Presently, employers contribute a minimum of 12% for salaries more than RM5,000 and 13% for those earning less than that.

MTUC Sarawak secretary Andrew Lo, who is also the CEO of Sarawak Bank Employees Union, questioned the effectiveness of this move.

“Can MEF & SME guarantee that the EPF reduction will prevent business closures and retrenchment of workers?” Lo said in a stamement today (May 2).

“A reduction of employer EPF share to 5% will translate into just 4% of total operation cost of the business,” he said.

Lo pointed out that MEF and SME Association openly admitted that most of 650,000 businesses did not register with the Inland Revenue Board and that 85% of employers employ illegal foreign workers.

“This means that most business revenues goes to capital owners, not workers,” he said.

MTUC said their attempts to use absolute numbers is misleading.

“According to their own statement, a wage bill in the private sector is RM27.5 billion a month.

“A reduction to 8% will result in a savings of RM2.2 billion. However, the most badly hit sectors are hotels, restaurants and airlines,” he added.

More than 50% of employees’ wages in those sectors are service charges and travelling allowances, which MTUC said do not attract EPF contribution.

“Typically, staff costs - salary, medical, training, travel reimbursements - constitute 50 to 75% of total operation cost.

“Wages (that attract EPF contribution) will be typically 70 to 80% of total staff costs.

“Taking the mid point of each would mean that wages (that attract EPF) constitute 45 to 50% of total operation costs of the business,” Lo said.

He noted that based on EPF annual reports, most Malaysians do not have sufficient savings for when they retire.

MTUC said the government has already given substantial assistance to businesses including the wages subsidy and loan moratorium.

“We even have a SME Bank for the SMEs. It Is never enough for Malaysian employers,” he added.