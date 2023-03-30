Muar house fire: Four siblings wanted to wear black Raya outfit - Mother

MUAR: “My kids wanted their Raya outfit colour theme for this Hari Raya to be black,” said the mother of four siblings who died in a fire at a house in Kampung Sabak Awor here last night.

Nabila Sedu, 31, however, expressed deep regret for not fulfilling her children’s wish since she did not have the time to do so.

The Orang Asli woman said this when met at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital’s forensic department, here today.

Nabila who was accompanied by her husband Thein Ko Htut, 30, a Myanmar national was seen wiping away tears and repeatedly caressing a kindergarten uniform, believed to belong to one of her children.

It is understood that the couple and the four children have been living at the rented house in Kampung Sabak Awor for the past four years.

Earlier, Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz was reported as saying that the four children were believed to have tried to save themselves by hiding in the bathroom in the kitchen.

Their bodies had been sent to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital for post-mortem.

In the 7.49 pm incident, Puteri Aisyah Tenko To, eight, Mohd Hakim, six, Mustakim, four, and Fatihah Aisyah, three, were found dead inside the bathroom. -Bernama