Muar is now Covid-19 red zone area

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muar district in Johor has been categorised as a Covid-19 red zone, bringing to 27 the total of Covid-19 red zones in the country as of noon yesterday, according to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which is shared through MOH’s official social media today, a total of 44 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the Muar district.

Meanwhile, Lembah Pantai continues to be the district with the highest number Covid-19 positive cases, totalling 575, followed by Hulu Langat and Petaling with 433 and 359 cases, respectively.

The red zone category is for areas with more than 41 Covid-19 positive cases, orange zone (20-40 cases), yellow zone (1-19 cases) green zone (no case).

Based on states, Selangor still recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases, totalling 1,299. -Bernama