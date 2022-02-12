Muay Thai: Izat promises a spectacle at KL International Fight

KUALA LUMPUR: National Muay Thai fighter Izat Zaki (pix) has promised that his bout with Hicham Boulahri from Morocco at the Kuala Lumpur (KL) International Fight (Dec 3-4) on Sunday will be a thrilling affair.

The 23-year-old is determined to do his best during the fight scheduled at Car Park B of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

“Hicham is a great Muay Thai boxer, he was a friend when I trained in Bangkok a few years ago. This is the first time we are meeting in the ring, so it doesn’t matter that we are friends, we’re here to fight for victory,” he told Bernama here today.

While this is his first international fight since the Covid-19 pandemic, IZat has fought in almost 20 domestic competitions this year.

Meanwhile, the KL International Fight organiser, Hallo Fight Club president Mohd Hazrul Mohd Sapri said that they have lined up 13 bouts for fans for the weekend.

Speaking at the event’s press conference, he said one of the top fights fans could look forward to would be between Iran’s Reza Behzad and Thailand’s Kongklai Anny.

Hallo Fight Club secretary Mohd Faizul Mat Alewi meanwhile said KL International Fight is introducing the outdoor Muay Thai fight concept to Malaysia for fans to experience their favourite sport in a new environment.

He also expects 6,000 to 10,000 Muay Thai to watch fights between champions such as Sudsakorn Nor Klimnee and Yod Pitee from Thailand, Hossein Karami (Iran) and Thomas Van Nijnatten (France), which will begin at 8.30 pm. Tickets for the bouts, priced at RM30, RM50 and RM150 are available on ticket2u.com.

Winners will receive a trophy and cash prizes ranging from RM3,000 to RM60,000 depending on their status as boxers.-Bernama