MUDA appoints panel of lawyers to solve registration issue with RoS

PUTRAJAYA: Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) has appointed a panel of lawyers comprising former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and former Bar Council president Datuk S. Ambiga to solve its registration issue with the Registrar of Society (RoS).

Muda founder Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said the application form to register MUDA as a political party was submitted to RoS on Sept 17, but the party’s protem committee had yet to receive any reply or updates on the application status.

Syed Saddiq and approximately 50 Muda supporters came to RoS headquarters here today to submit a lawyer’s letter demanding approval of the registration of the party within a seven-day period.

“In seven days, if not approved, we will bring this case to court. We are very serious about this,” he told reporters at the location. — Bernama