Muda ceramah incident: Apologise for claim against Umno - MB

PETALING JAYA: Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has called on Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to apologise after claiming that Umno members disrupted a ceramah in Muar on Sunday night.

“I have scrutinised the video featuring Syed Saddiq yesterday. Syed Saddiq needs to be held accountable for his reckless comments about Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) ... I urge him to publicly apologise to Umno and BN as soon as possible,” he said in a Facebook post.

Syed Saddiq reportedly told the crowd after a group of youths disrupted the ceramah that such tactics were “normal for Umno and BN”.

“This is what they do when they can’t fight by debating,” he was quoted as saying.

Muar Umno Youth has since lodged a police report against Syed Saddiq and other Muda leaders for allegedly accusing them of being behind the incident.

Meanwhile, Muda has also lodged a police report urging authorities to identify the ‘mat motor’ group.