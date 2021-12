PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has officially been registered as a political party.

“Muda has been approved. Muda’s birthday is on Dec 23,” said the party’s co-founder, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman(pix), on Twitter today.

On Dec 14, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered the Home Ministry to register Muda within two weeks.