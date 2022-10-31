Muda pledges balanced rural-urban growth

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will ensure that rural areas are not left behind in terms of development if its candidates in the 15th general election win, said the party’s deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz.

Amira, who is also Muda election director, on Saturday named Danial Abdul Majeed as the candidate for Kepala Batas, Central Executive Committee member Siti Rahayu Baharin (Tanjung Karang) and party co-founder Lim Wei Jiet (Tanjung Piai).

She named Shahrizal Denci as the candidate for Kota Marudu in Sabah yesterday. He is the first and only candidate for Muda in the state.

“The seats Muda will be contesting are not in the cities and are considered ‘difficult’ seats to win as the incumbent MPs are well-known figures.”

She said voters in rural areas are mostly retirees and senior citizens, and hence, the party expects an uphill task to connect with them.

She added that Muda is up for the challenge.

Amira told theSun that most young people in rural areas want to move out of their hometowns because of the lack of social and economic development.

“Young Malaysians prefer to go back to their hometowns after studying elsewhere. However, they won’t be able to earn salaries above RM2,500 if they do so.”

She said she has seen youths opting for urban areas such as Kuala Lumpur, Shah Alam and Johor Baru to work and earn better incomes.

“When we win, we will ensure that rural areas have fair and equal development as urban regions. We want to tell these people that their children and grandchildren will come back to their hometowns and be with their families, getting good wages and contributing to society.”

Amira said negotiations with Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Saturday helped to finalise three key issues under the election pact, including backing Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime ministerial candidate, and using the coalition’s manifesto to woo voters.

“There will also be no clash of seats between PH and Muda, and we will be given the flexibility to use our party logo,” she told a media conference at Muda’s headquarters.

At the same media conference, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he would announce next Wednesday the status of his candidacy for the Muar parliamentary seat, where he is the incumbent.

This comes in the wake of the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordering Syed Saddiq last Friday to enter his defence on four charges involving criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of assets and money laundering.