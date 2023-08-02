Muda sec-gen files application to strike out charge over LCS gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) secretary-general Amir Hariri Abd Hadi (pix) has filed a preliminary objection to strike out a charge made against him in connection with a protest gathering on the littoral combat ship (LCS) issue here.

His lawyer, Rajsurian Pillai, said the application was filed yesterday through the court system and submitted to the prosecution today.

“The court set March 20 for parties involved to file their written submissions and March 27 for the preliminary objection hearing,“ he said when met by the media after the case management before Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin today.

According to Rajsurian, the initial objection was filed on the grounds that the charge against his client was defective.

On Aug 26 last year, Amir Hariri, 32, pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of failing to notify the police before holding the rally in front of the Sogo Complex in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman at 2 pm on Aug 14, 2022.

He was charged under Section 9 (1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and can be punished under Section 9 (5) of the same law which provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000, if convicted. -Bernama