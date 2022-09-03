Muda to announce election director next week

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will announce the election committee and director for the 15th General Election (GE15) at a conference that will take place in Kuala Lumpur next week.

Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz(pix) told reporters in a media conference today, that several workshops will also be organised to prepare for the upcoming GE15 during the conference scheduled to take place on Sept 5 and Sept 6.

Earlier, Amira Aisya who is also the Puteri Wangsa state legislative assemblywoman held a meeting with buyers of the abandoned construction project of a flat in Taman Mount Austin here.

When asked if Muda will continue to cooperate with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in GE15, she said she hoped that the cooperation with PH could continue, however, Amira Aisya said the party needed to discuss with PH the best way to move in facing the election.

Muda made its debut in the country’s political arena in the Johor state polls in March this year, winning the Putri Wangsa seat out of seven contested.-Bernama