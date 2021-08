MELAKA: The Sang Kancil squad were reminded to bounce back and forget their 0-1 defeat to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the Super League at the Hang Jebat Stadium last night.

Melaka United Football Club (MUFC) coach Zainal Abidin Hassan said despite the disappointment of losing valuable points, he wanted his players to buck up so that they would not repeat simple mistakes, causing the entire team to bear the consequences.

He said the remaining Super League matches are very crucial for the squad to collect points and improve their position in the Super League this season, thus avoiding the relegation zone.

“After this, we will play at Penang FC at their own turf. All players need to remain disciplined, and we certainly do not want to make mistakes at the beginning of the game because later, we will have to chase for the equaliser.

“We want them to continue to produce and exciting game, and I see there is team spirit and good understanding among the players. Insya Allah (God willing), we are confident of achieving the desired level (of play),” he told reporters after the match last night.

In last night’s match, Benjamin Mora’s men got their goal as early as the second minute through a penalty kick by Bergson Da Silva after JDT player, Gonzalo Cabrera was fouled by Mohd Akmal Zahir in the box.

Commenting on the match, Zainal said despite the defeat, MUFC players should be praised for displaying a determination to find the equaliser and not showing fatigue even though facing tight game schedules.

The result saw JDT stretch their dominance in the hunt for their eighth title as Super League champions in a row. They have collected 42 points thus far, while MUFC are currently third from the bottom in the 12-team league after only collecting 16 points from 17 matches. -Bernama