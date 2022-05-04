Muhamad Luqman banking on legendary Ronaldo in Hanoi Sea Games medal quest

KUALA LUMPUR: Every football team manager in the world dreams of having the services of legendary Brazilian striker, Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima at the height of his form, in his team.

The desire also extends to managers in the virtual world, as Ronaldo’s character, dubbed El Fenomeno, is highly sought after by video game enthusiasts, especially e-sports athletes in their bid to win every match.

Football Association of Malaysia’s eRimau squad key member, Muhamad Luqman Haziq Hajiman admitted that he was addicted to the abilities and skills owned by Ronaldo’s character as he mounts his FIFA Online 4 campaign at the South East Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12 to 23.

He said he has become so used to using Ronaldo’s character to chart his victories.

“To me, he’s the best game changer, if we want to get that one important goal. I believe he is the best overall player. If I get him, I’m definitely happy,” he told Bernama recently.

Muhamad Luqman, who is no stranger to the FIFA video game series, has set the target of a bronze for this team, but is determined to do his best to get the gold.

FIFA Online 4 is making its debut as one of 10 e-sports events after e-sports made its appearance in the 2019 edition in the Philippines with six golds up for grabs.

Muhamad Luqman, 25, hopes his participation will send a positive message about e-sports.

“We know e-sports in something new, an unstable industry, and it’s hard to make a career out of it, but I feel this is a good initiative by the organisers as they place us on par with other sports in the SEA Games.

“The gold we can win is the same as other teams’ gold, and parents will open their eyes and believe that e-sports can have a bright future, can be a career and is something that we can be proud of till we’re old,” he added.-Bernama