Muhammad Aqeel qualifies for Perodua National Final

PETALING JAYA: Muhammad Aqeel Aqram Arman was declared top Gross and Medal A champion after carding a 1-under 71 at the Terengganu qualifying round of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series held at Kuala Terengganu Golf Resort, Tok Jembal last weekend.

Aqeel, 18, who is based at the Ibai Golf & Country Resort and represented Terengganu at the Sukma games, will lead the Terengganu team to the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series, National Final in Forest City Golf Resort on Jan 22, 2022.

The former Kelantan National Open champion in 2017 and National MGA Team B player has intentions of turning professional after the PNAGS National Final.

Other winners for the five handicap categories were Medal B player, Wan Mohd Anuar Wan Moh (09) who collected a score of 69 nett, Medal C and 15-handicapper, Mohd Asrul Ali who led an outstanding nett score of 66.

For category D and E, Mohd Khairudin A Rahman (18) and Mohd Nakir Shayuki (24) shot an outstanding nett scores of 62 and 59 respectively to also qualify for the National Finals.

World Amateur Golf Championship (WAGC) president, Isaac Saminathan was among the guests at the tournament which was organised according to the Mandatory Standard Operating Procedures (MSOP) set by the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA).

“The committee of WAGC are still working on a suitable venue for the World Final scheduled in October 2022,” said Isaac.

“The WAGC world final involving 40 countries will be a good platform for our winners to represent Malaysia on the world stage,” Isaac added.

There are five qualifying rounds left to be completed before the national final in Johor next year. Golfers are encouraged to register on-line for the qualifying rounds slots in Perlis to be held at University Malaysia Utara Golf Club and Damai Golf & Country Club in Sarawak which are still available.