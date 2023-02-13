Muhammad Azeem capable of doing 6.50 seconds in 60m dash: Nazmizan

KUALA LUMPUR: Sensational national sprinter, Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi (pix) is on the right track to record a time of 6.50 seconds (s) in the 60 metres (m) event in the future.

The confidence was expressed by former sprint king of Southeast Asia, Nazmizan Muhammad based on the momentum possessed by Muhammad Azeem, the 18-year-old runner who displayed an amazing run with a time of 6.62s in the event at the Tiger Paw Invitational in the United States on Friday, thereby breaking his own national record.

In the meet held at Clemson University, South Carolina, Muhammad Azeem, representing Auburn University, clocked 6.62 seconds (s) in the final to finish in fifth place, 0.01s lower than the time he set in the same event at the 2023 Texas Tech Open, last month.

Nazmizan said the athlete from Perak can be considered lucky because his participation in many meets in the United States can indirectly help him improve his running performance on the track.

“I’ won’t be surprised (about the 6.50s time) because Muhammad Azeem already has momentum and his confidence level is getting higher after breaking the national record twice in two weeks in the United States.

“In the United States, they have many competitions and almost every week, so this is an opportunity for him to improve on weaknesses and polish his running,“ he told Bernama.

As Muhammad Azeem has produced spectacular sprints, Nazmizan said all sports fans in the country must be waiting to see if the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) champion is able to break his own 100m national record after this.

However, the Universiti Malaysia Perlis lecturer hopes that all parties will not put too much pressure on Muhammad Azeem and instead demanded that they give full faith to the runner in his efforts to make a name for himself in sprint events at the world level.

“To break the national record, let’s not put pressure on him and leave it to him. He will stay long-term in the US, but if he succeeds in breaking the 100m national record in his first year there, I consider it an extraordinary achievement for him,“ he said.

Last August, Muhammad Azeem broke the 100m national record of 2017 SEA Games champion Khairul Hafiz Jantan (10.18s) by clocking 10.09s when topping heat eight of the qualifying round at the Under-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Nazmizan, the 2003 SEA Games 100m champion, at the same time is optimistic that the touch of Auburn University’s track and field head coach Leroy Burrell in addition to the experience of competing with top sprinters in the ‘Uncle Sam’ country will soon boost Muhammad Azeem’s performance.

“I hope Muhammad Azeem can keep the momentum, maintain discipline, enjoy the race and focus on becoming the first Malaysian runner to run below 10s (in the 100m),“ he said.

Muhammad Azeem arrived at Auburn University in Alabama on Jan 4 to continue his studies while undergoing training there. -Bernama