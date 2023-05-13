Muhammad Haiqal: Don't compare us with Muhammad Azeem

PHNOM PENH: The 2023 SEA Games men's 100 metres (m) bronze winner, Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi, urged the public, especially netizens, not to compare himself and Khairul Hafiz Jantan, with national sprint champion, Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi .

Muhammad Haiqal reminded himself and Khairul Hafiz to pay attention to the public's view of their abilities on the track because each athlete has their own strengths and performance.

“Every human being has their own advantages..Muhammad Azeem certainly has his own talent and we also have our own,“ he said when met here.

Yesterday, Muhammad Haiqal clinched bronze in 10.443s to edge out Khairul Hafiz who clocked 10.448s to settle for fourth place on the last day of athletics at this biennial Games.

Thailand's Soraoat Dapbang was crowned Southeast Asia's new sprint king when he did 10.37 seconds (s) and was only 0.02s ahead of Singapore's Marc Brian Louis, who clocked 10.39s for the silver medal.

Although Khairul Hafiz performed quite well after being hampered by injury problems, Muhammad Haiqal hopes that his friend will come back stronger in the future. -Bernama