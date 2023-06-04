Muhammad Sanusi retains KFA top post for 2022-2026 term

ALOR SETAR: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has been returned unopposed as Kedah Football Association (KFA) president in the election for the 2022-2026 term.

He said Datuk Abdul Rahman Abdullah also retained the deputy president’s post while Datuk Mohd Salleh Saidin, Muhammad Radhi Mat Din and Datuk Syed Yusoff Syed Othman were elected as vice-presidents.

“A total of eight executive council (exco) members were also elected and I, as KFA president, have been given the opportunity to appoint two more exco members for the posts of secretary and deputy secretary at the first committee meeting after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“The election of committee members for the 2022-2026 term was supposed to have been done last November but there were issues of affiliates not registered with the Sports Commissioner and that’s why it was postponed to this year,” he told a media conference after the 47th KFA Annual Congress at Wisma Darul Aman, here, today.

He also said that a logo-designing competition will be held in conjunction with KFA’s 100-year celebration next year. -Bernama