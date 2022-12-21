Muhammad Shah focusing on recovery from injury ahead of Paris Olympics qualifier

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling champion Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (pix) is now fully focusing on recovering from a left leg injury before competing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifer, the 2023 International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Nations Cup.

Muhammad Shah said he had discussed with national track cycling squad head coach John Beasley to change his training pattern to a lighter one to avoid aggravating the existing injury.

The 25-year-old Muar-born cyclist said the step was taken after taking into account the advice of his physiotherapist regarding the possibility of more serious injuries if he did rigorous training.

“We (Beasley and I ) have changed the pattern of my (training) programe, a lighter gym and track programme, and I do a lot of physiotherapy. I do light training but it has the same benefits as normal daily training except I use light gear in training until my leg is fully recovered.

“There are no immediate tournaments, my tournament is in February for Olympic qualification, so this is the time for me to recover,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today

.Muhammad Shah said the focus on recovery was important because the 2023 UCI Track Nations Cup races in Indonesia and Egypt in February and March were important races to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He said the muscle injury he suffered was the result of a minor leg injury when he was involved in an accident during the second qualifying race of the keirin event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in August 2021.