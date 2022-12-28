Muhammad Soleh keeps sight on turning professional with Spanish stint

PETALING JAYA: Football prodigy Muhammad Soleh Ahmad Shukri (pix) who will be joining Malaga City FC academy in Spain for a year from next month is keeping his fingers crossed on turning professional one day.

Muhammad Soleh, 17, who will be departing tomorrow, could not hide his excitement on the offer received last month, promises to master football techniques in Spain.

The Terengganu-born shared that he had been in the sports from the age of 7 but was only serious in football in the last three years after becoming FC 1Goal club winger.

“I am elated about going to Malaga academy to acquire new skills but is also sad to leave my family.

“Nonetheless, I am confident of sharing football skills with others after my stint,” he added.

Muhammad Soleh was met by reporters after receiving a contribution of health items worth about RM2,000 from KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital, presented by its chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Syukri Jamaludin and Orthopaedic, Sports Injuries and Trauma consultant specialist Dr Rozman Md Idrus here today.

For Muhammad Soleh’s father, Datuk Dr Ahmad Shukri Md Salleh who is also KPJ Damansara Gastroenterology and Hepatology consultant specialist, did not expect the youngest of his four children to choose football as a professional career.

He will also leave for Spain for a month to give support to Muhammad Soleh and was grateful his son was able to divide his time between studies and football.

Apart from Muhammad Soleh, about 10 young footballers have earlier participated in football academies and joined leading international academy development teams including Aqil Arazi Aziz in AS Cannes, France; Allee Putra Azril (FC Malaga Academy, Spain) as well as Omar Raiyan Kama Azlan with Serbian club, Red Star Belgrade.