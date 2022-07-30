Muhyiddin: Agreement between PN and PM must be fulfilled

PETALING JAYA: The agreement between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Perikatan Nasional must be carried out, according to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to a report by The Star Online, the former prime minister denied that he was threatening Ismail Sabri.

“It is an agreement. In Islam, when a promise is made it must be fulfilled,“ the Perikatan chairman reportedly said on the sidelines of the launch of his pictorial biography “Muhyiddin Yassin: Leading a Nation in Unprecedented Crisis”.

“It is not threatening because the Prime Minister has already agreed,“ he reportedly added.

He said the agreement with Perikatan was made before Ismail Sabri became prime minister.

Hamzah said on Thursday that Perikatan would send a delegation to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the implementation of the terms of an agreement signed between them and Ismail Sabri.

The media had previously reported that the agreement was on appointing a deputy prime minister from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, among other things. -Bernama