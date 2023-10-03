Muhyiddin arrives in KL Court

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at the Jalan Duta courthouse around 8.40am.

Meanwhile, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and dozens of supporters are outside the court complex this morning in a show of solidarity for their president.

The Pagoh MP will be charged with offences under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and Section 4(1)b of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Yesterday, he was arrested at 1pm at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya after giving his statement, and was released on bail at about 8.20pm.