KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has asked government-linked companies (GLCs) to consider applications for rental payment exemption for their business premises from traders.

“Consider these applications as best you can. Many traders (who are occupying GLC premises) are suffering losses.

“I received many applications from traders who applied for exemption from the rental payment of GLC premises that they occupy to do business,“ he said in his One-Year Malaysia Prihatin Keynote Address on Monday.

Muhyiddin asked the GLCs to help these traders save their business and get back on track.

“Implement a corporate social responsibility programme to help the needy community. This is the time for all of us to give back to society,” said the prime minister.

At the same time, he also thanked the GLC leaders who have supported all government efforts in managing the Covid-19 pandemic and reviving the country’s economy.

“Whatever the achievements of our country over the past year and the future are the achievements of all of you,“ he added. — Bernama