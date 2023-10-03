Muhyiddin calls on supporters to stay calm, obey the law

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called on Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional supporters to stay calm and obey the law to maintain peace in the country.

He said he and his lawyers will do their level best to seek justice before leaving his fate to Allah and the impartial judges.

“To all Bersatu and PN supporters, and the people in general, I appreciate your support. Please stay calm and allow me to defend myself through this legal process.

“I will not ask you to hold street demonstrations to defend me. This is an era of economic recession due to Covid-19. The people are struggling to make ends meet.

“I will not burden the people by asking them to stand up for me. We all have to obey the law and maintain peace,” he told a press conference at the lobby of the Jalan Duta Court Complex here today.

About his post as Bersatu president, Muhyiddin said he would leave it to the party’s Supreme Council to decide.

Earlier, Muhyiddin claimed trial in the Sessions Court to four charges of corruption amounting to RM232.5 million and two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million.

Judge Azura Alwi, however, allowed him to be released on bail of RM2 million, which was posted by his family members, pending trial. -Bernama