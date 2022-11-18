Muhyiddin: ‘Christianise’ remark taken out of context

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has claimed that “Christianisation” remark as being circulated on social media has been taken out of context.

In a statement, the incumbent Pagoh MP said a video on social media which showed him uttering the words, which has courted backlash, was “selectively edited” and circulated by his political opponents to tarnish his image and create a false narrative.

Below is Muhyiddin’s statement in full:

I refer to the video clip circulating on TikTok which has selectively edited my speech in Johor a few days ago.

My statements were completely taken out of context and circulated by PN’s political opponents specifically to tarnish my image and to create a false narrative.

My entire speech was approximately 55 minutes long. This clip that is circulating on TikTok and social media is a limited one minute and 35 seconds out of the whole speech.

I specifically and unequivocally spoke about the need for political stability, the need to avoid corruption, the need for DAP to show restraint in its demands and to respect the rights of all races in Malaysia including the special rights of the Malays and the Malay rulers.

In fact, at the 48-minute mark of the speech, I specifically and unequivocally stated the intention of Perikatan Nasional to implement the Shared Prosperity Vision so that no race would be left behind. I said:

“Everybody must prosper. Malay, Chinese, Indians must share together. So that our nation’s prosperity can be shared by all races.”

I also reiterated Perikatan Nasional’s commitment to fairness and equality.

My whole speech was to promote stability, the rule of law, fairness to all races and religions, and uphold the rule of law.

For the record, I was commenting on a video clip that was circulating during this election period where a foreign religious group specifically appeared to be praying for the government to fall into the hands of the opposition.

Perikatan Nasional stands for stability, fairness to all, and being corruption free.