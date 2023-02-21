Muhyiddin claims selective prosecution in bribery case against Wan Saiful

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has claimed political prosecution after his party members were dragged to court today on allegations of soliciting and receiving bribes.

Muhyiddin said his party colleague, Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, had done nothing wrong.

He said the charges filed against Wan Saiful showed Bersatu had also become victim of selective prosecution, NST reports.

Earlier today, Wan Saiful claimed trial for allegedly accepting close to RM7 million in bribes in relation to the Jana Wibawa programme.

The Tasek Gelugor MP pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him at the sessions court here before Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi.