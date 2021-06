KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) has expressed his joy and pride and congratulated Syarifuddin Azman, who is fondly known as Damok, for winning the FIM CEV Moto3 Race in Barcelona, Spain, yesterday.

“Congratulations young man! Congratulations Malaysia!

“I am so proud and happy when informed that a Malaysian youth, Syarifuddin, has successfully rocked the Catalunya Circuit and emerged victorious at the CEV Moto3 Race yesterday,” he posted on Facebook today.

Muhyiddin said only strong determination, perseverance, willpower and courage can make a rider a winner.

Apart from congratulating the rider, the Prime Minister also congratulated the entire team for the victory that had made the nation proud.

“Keep striving for more glorious success.

“Congratulations Damok!” he said, ending the post with the hashtag #MalaysiaPastiBoleh.

Syarifuddin, 19, who started at the 10th spot, completed the 16-lap race in 29 minutes and 32.553 seconds, ahead of Spaniards David Munoz Rodriguez and Jose Antonio Rueda Ruiz who finished in second and third places respectively. -Bernama