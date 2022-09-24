Muhyiddin declares ‘open war’ against BN - Report

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has declared an open war against BN in the upcoming 15th general election.

He said all component parties in PN agreed upon this, Malaysiakini reports.

“PN will be supported by Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) when GE15 is held.

“I don’t want to discuss Pakatan Harapan, those are their matters. If they want to contest, they can. If Umno wants to contest all seats, go ahead.

We in PN have an agreement, and among those agreed on is that our main enemy is BN,” he reportedly said.

The Pagoh MP also added that PN was not afraid to go against BN in GE15, as it is important for PN to save the government.