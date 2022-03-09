Muhyiddin: Even a schoolboy can beat Najib in debate on Felda

PAGOH: Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has dismissed former Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s challenge to debate the Felda issue.

The Pagoh MP said that the rakyat was fully aware of what had happened to Felda under Najib’s administration.

“Najib can’t brush aside Felda issues. If we debate, he will not be able to answer and will be left speechless. No need to ask Azmin (Dauk Seri Azmin Ali) to debate, even school children could win in a debate of such manner,” he said in a press conference while on the campaign trail here today.

It was reported that Azmin, the International Trade and Industries Minister, had challenged Najib to the debate during a Perikatan ceramah at Sungai Balang on Saturday.

This came after Azmin claimed that Felda was destroyed during Najib’s tenure as prime minister.

However, in an immediate response, Najib refuted the accusation that he had destroyed Felda during his time leading the government and said that he would not do such a thing to his father’s (Tun Abdul Razak) legacy.

Speaking to reporters in Muar earlier today, Najib claimed that Felda settlers even had a better life during his leadership.