PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin may seem like he is forced against the ropes now, but his ouster as prime minister is still anything but a certainty.

He has bought himself some time by convincing the Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah that he still has majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

But a political analyst said his hold on power remains shaky.

According to the analyst, the current political crisis could only end with one of four possible outcomes.

Firstly, the status quo could remain and Muhyiddin stays on as prime minister, political scientist at Sunway University Dr Wong Chin Huat told theSun.

Otherwise, he said Muhyiddin may be forced to step aside to make way for his recently-appointed deputy Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to take over as prime minister.

A third scenario would see Muhyiddin continue leading the country but with a minority government. Lastly, a new government could be formed, with Umno as the dominant party, Wong added.

On Tuesday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that 11 Umno MPs had withdrawn their support for Muhyiddin, adding that more of the party’s MPs were being courted to turn against the sitting prime minister.

However, Muhyiddin countered with a statement made in a live telecast on TV yesterday, that he still had the support of the majority of MPs and that he had been given the blessings of the King to remain as prime minister.

To reaffirm his legitimacy, he said he would submit to a confidence vote when the Dewan Rakyat sits again in September.

Wong pointed out that Muhyiddin has merely bought himself some time to find a new strategy to regain the support of those who have walked out on him.

“He will try to reverse some of the defections or win over opposition MPs, including some from the smaller parties, to rescue his collapsing government,” he added.

“It won’t come as a surprise if some of those rebels end up retracting their withdrawal of support.

“As it happened in the Sheraton Move, some MPs may change their positions two or three times,” he said.

In March last year, Muhyiddin himself pulled Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), of which he is president, out of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, leading to the collapse of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s government. The event has come to be known as the Sheraton Move.

Going by the numbers, Muhyiddin will need the support of at least 111 of the 220 MPs to remain in the Prime Minister’s Office. Another two seats in the Dewan remain vacant following the deaths of their representatives.

Before this week’s events, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition comprised three main blocs – Umno with 38 seats, Bersatu with 31 and a collection of other parties with a total of 46 seats – giving it the support of 115 of the 220 MPs.

With the departure of the 11 from Umno, he will have to seek the support of at least seven MPs, either by wooing some of the rebels back or courting MPs from the opposition, to regain his majority.

Wong said Umno is counting on the bloc of 46 MPs, comprising 18 each from PAS and GPS, two from MCA, one each from MIC, PBRS, PBS and STAR and four pro-PN independents to also abandon Muhyiddin.

“These are MPs in the middle ground. They do not have a strong preference for either Bersatu or Umno. If Umno can show that it wields the upper hand, most (excerpt for those from PAS) will swing to its side,” he added.

University of Tasmania professor of Asian Studies, James Chin, said Muhyiddin still has the option to postpone the September Dewan sitting if he is not confident of getting enough support.

“That would be his escape plan, and if he uses that card, the biggest loser will be Ahmad Zahid,” he added.