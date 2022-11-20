Muhyiddin, Hadi Awang, Syed Saddiq win

KUALA LUMPUR: Presidents of three political parties, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) of Bersatu, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang of PAS and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) managed to defend their seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

Muhyiddin won in Pagoh, Abdul Hadi in Marang and Syed Saddiq in Muar

One other party president, Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was not so lucky, however, as he failed to defend his seat in Langkawi.

Meanwhile, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli is set to return to Parliament after maintaining his party’s dominance in Pandan, which was previously won by party adviser Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who contested under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket, managed to successfully defend his Arau seat.

As of 12.05 am, Pakatan Harapan is leading with 30 parliamentary seats, PN (29), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (20), BN (14), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (four), while Warisan and Parti Bangsa Malaysia have one seat each.-Bernama