Muhyiddin holds meeting with PN leaders, alliance chiefs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix, centre) today held a meeting with the top leaders of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) political party and its allies.

Muhyiddin was seen arriving at the hotel which was the venue for the meeting here at about 12.20 pm today.

The meeting was attended by UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and MIC president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran.

This was followed by a meeting with the Chief Whips among them, which include PN Government’s Chief Whip Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS chief whip).

The meeting was also attended by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Mohamed Azmin when met by reporters later, said the meeting that took place was just a normal one with the Prime Minister before the Dewan Rakyat convenes tomorrow. — Bernama