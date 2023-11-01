Muhyiddin: MACC will clear me and Bersatu

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) is confident that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) probe into the alleged misappropriation of RM92.5 billion by his government will find that the various allegations hurled at him and Bersatu are without merit.

“I am confident that MACC’s investigation will reveal that the allegation that there is RM4.5 billion in Bersatu’s account, or mine, is false. I have never taken a single sen that was not mine,“ said the Bersatu president in an FMT report.

“This is a monstrous lie based on fabricated stories upon fabricated stories. The misappropriation of RM92.5 billion is a fabrication.”

Muhyiddin was responding to claims that Bersatu was linked to the MACC arrest of a chief executive officer of a private company last week after he allegedly served as a middleman in the distribution of government projects.