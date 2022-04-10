Muhyiddin: PN disagrees with GE being held this year

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said PN parliamentarians from the coalition have been instructed to disagree with the general election being held this year in cabinet meetings.

“PN believes it is inappropriate to hold the 15th general election this year. The northeast monsoon will start soon, with floods expected to affect the country, especially in the East Coast states.

“Holding elections during the monsoon season will undoubtedly affect the election process and also make things difficult for the rakyat.

“PN parliamentarians have been asked to stress this stand in cabinet meetings,” Muhyiddin said in a statement today.

The Pagoh MP also pointed out that the Rakyat are burdened with rising inflation, a spike in the prices of goods, and a fall in the ringgit’s value.

It was reported that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has downplayed any audience he will have with the king this week as ordinary pre-cabinet briefings.