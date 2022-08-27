Muhyiddin proposes one-stop agency to collect data on aid recipients

SERDANG: National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has proposed that a one-stop agency be created to collect data on individuals and households who are truly in need of assistance.

He said the agency, which also aims to coordinate all forms of assistance, could emulate the Centrelink model implemented in Australia in managing the distribution of aid to eligible recipients.

He also said that an efficient, fast and uniform system of eligibility review and aid distribution is needed to ensure there is no duplication of recipients.

“This way, the government’s financial resources can be optimised while ensuring that no one is left behind,” he said in his keynote address at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Convention 2022 at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here today.

Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, said the government spends more than RM70 billion a year in subsidies, adding that the amount is increasing every year, which is not sustainable in the long run.

Therefore, a more targeted distribution system needs to be established to ensure that government subsidies are enjoyed by those who really need them and to prevent leakage, he said.

Muhyiddin added that with targeted subsidies, a uniform aid system and optimal financial management, new forms of aid could be created such as housing rental assistance for the urban poor to ensure that everyone has a place to stay, in addition to addressing the problem of homelessness.

Various forms of aid that are important in ensuring people’s well-being such as health care, education and skills training, especially for young job seekers, must also be given priority, he said.

In the meantime, Muhyiddin suggested that the country immediately switches to high-tech industries with higher added value and more lucrative salary offers.

“Even though this effort has begun, the results have yet to be seen significantly. Therefore a more focused, fast and agile effort must be mobilised involving various ministries, agencies and industries to ensure the country’s fast transition to Industrial Revolution 4.0,” he said.

He said the government also needs to improve the competitiveness of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially in increasing added value, including through the dominance of automation and digitisation, thus creating more high-income jobs for the people.-Bernama