Muhyiddin quashes rumours on Azmin leaving Bersatu

PUTRAJAYA: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has dismissed rumours that International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon are among several leaders who would be leaving the party.

Describing the rumours as unfounded, Muhyiddin said he is close to Mohamed Azmin and they frequently discussed the party’s direction and future while at his recent meeting with Mohd Rashid during Hari Raya they only talked about ”eating ketupat”.

“Why not just say all are leaving (Bersatu)? Even bigger news,“ said Muhyiddin when asked about the rumours.

“Why the focus on Bersatu? What is there to worry about Bersatu as we are just a small party. As far as I know, not true (rumours),“ he told a media conference after chairing the National Recovery Council meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would arrange a meeting with him to discuss the position of Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin in the Cabinet.

He said Bersatu’s stand is that Zuraida joined the Cabinet in her capacity as a Bersatu member under the party’s quota.

“But the decision to appoint (a minister) is the prerogative of the prime minister, and we will nominate a suitable candidate to replace Zuraida,“ he said.

On May 26, Zuraida announced her decision to leave Bersatu to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia and said she would discuss her position in the Cabinet with the prime minister.

However, Ismail Sabri has said that Zuraida would continue to be in the Cabinet as long as he has not decided otherwise.-Bernama