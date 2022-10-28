Muhyiddin ready for debate with other PM candidates

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has confirmed that he is ready to debate with any of his opposing prime ministerial candidates in the forthcoming 15th general election.

He also pointed out that he has no issue with such proposal, provided the purpose of the debate does not include any trickery from any party.

“I have no problem with debating or having a dialogue.

“If the organisers extend an official invite and the debate is done in a fair manner, I have no issues,” he was reported as saying by Sinar Harian today.

Previously, Pakatan Harapan Chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, proposed a debate between the prime ministerial candidates from the three main coalitions clashing in GE15.

To this, caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob Ismail had rejected the debate challenge saying that such debates were not a culture in Malaysian politics and would bring no benefits.