Muhyiddin’s challenges amidst Covid-19 depicted in book

PETALING JAYA: The Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun today launched a biography entitled “Muhyiddin Yassin: Leading A Nation In Unprecedented Crisis” written by Media Prima Berhad former chairman, Datuk Abdul Mutalib Razak.

The book captures the challenging moments faced by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who took over the leadership of the country as the 8th Prime Minister when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Abdul Mutalib, when speaking at the launch of the book, said one part of the book deals with the challenges faced by Muhyiddin and his Cabinet, especially when the whole world had not fully understood the impact of Covid-19.

He said the book also covered the challenges in facing the Covid-19 pandemic, including efforts to obtain the vaccines, the economic impact of the pandemic and the political turmoil faced by Muhyiddin.

“When I started gathering the editorial team for this book in June 2020, it was based on a first-hand account of events, but then this crisis became so big from various angles that it took a long time to produce a biography as complete as this,” he said.

Muhyiddin and his wife Puan Sri Norainee Abdul Rahman were also present at the launch.-Bernama