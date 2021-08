PETALING JAYA: A change of administration in Putrajaya may soon become a reality.

Umno announced yesterday that at least 11 of its MPs have withdrawn their support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Efforts are being made to court the party’s remaining 27 MPs.

The day began with the announcement by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah that he was stepping down from Muhyiddin’s Cabinet, in line with the party’s current stand.

In a statement issued to the media, Shamsul Anuar said he would focus on his work as Lenggong MP.

In a live broadcast over the internet in the afternoon, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that 11 MPs have reaffirmed their decision to withdraw their support for Muhyiddin.

In an immediate reaction, political analysts said Muhyiddin’s downfall is inevitable and a new government will be formed.

However, views differ on which party will hold the reins of the new administration.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan said Umno is likely to push for the formation of a new government when the Dewan Rakyat sits again.

“There may not be a general election. Umno will just use Parliament to replace the government,” he told theSun.

The last meeting of the Dewan Rakyat began last Monday and was due to end on Monday. However, it was announced over the weekend that the last day of the meeting would be cancelled due to concerns over Covid-19 infections in Parliament House.

The next meeting is expected to begin in September, although a date has yet to be announced.

Azmi pointed out that Umno would need the support of Pakatan Harapan (PH) to form a new government but acknowledged that it would be a challenge, given the fact that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP have made it clear that they would not work with the party.

“Umno must also convince its grassroots supporters that it will be in control if it decides to work with PH,” he added.

On the other hand, political commentator Prof Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi pointed out even if Muhyiddin is voted out of office, Umno is not guaranteed the top job.

“Anwar will most likely lead the next administration if Umno wants to work with PH. It is Umno’s best option for now,” he told theSun.

Tajuddin said the only way Muhyiddin could save himself is “if he has a lot of sweets to offer”.

However, senior fellow at the Malaysian Council of Professors Dr Jeniri Amir pointed out that thus far, only one minister has left the Cabinet in support of the party’s decision to quit the PN government.

“It looks to me like there is still an imbalance. Umno has to be seen as a united voice but what we see now is the manifestation of factionalism within the party,” he said.

“They seem like they are neither here nor there,” he added.

The 10 MPs who were with Ahmad Zahid when he made the announcement were Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang), Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang), Ramli Mohd Nor (Cameron Highlands), Tan Sri Noh Omar (Tanjung Karang), Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling), Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Gua Musang), Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (Pontian), Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (Jerantut), Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit) and Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan).

Also present was deputy party president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is not an MP, but Shamsul Anuar was not among them.

The events of yesterday was a significant change of fortune for Muhyiddin.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that he had met 40 Barisan Nasional MPs and all of them had voiced support for Muhyddin.

Muhyiddin and Ahmad Zahid are expected to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.