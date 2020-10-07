Muhyiddin’s worst live speech as PM, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s live speech on the Covid-19 situation yesterday has been described as his worst since becoming prime minister.

It was as plain as day that he was guilty of “double standards” while proclaiming that there would be “no double standards” over the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), DAP leader Lim Kit Siang (pix) said today.

“Adverse, anxious and angry reactions were immediate on the social media when he referred to himself as ‘Abah’ and jokingly threatened to ‘use the cane’ if people won’t comply with the government’s SOP to curb the disease,” Lim said in a statement.

“Public anger was palpable as a one-year told child was reported dead from Covid-19, the youngest to die from the outbreak in the country.”

Lim said he agrees with the Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that Malaysians should not let frontliners’ efforts go to waste and come together to fight the common enemy rather than “continue to cry over the spilled milk over and over again”.

But what is done about the “spilled milk” is a gauge as to whether the government is going to learn from its mistakes and begin to deal with its trust deficit in the country and start to be inspirational examples to unite all Malaysians in an all-out war against the Covid-19 virus, added the MP for Iskandar Puteri.

“Malaysians have a right to expect better performances from our Ministers, although the Cabinet has now been immobilised by Covid-19 pandemic,” Lim said.

“Muhyidden must impress on his Ministers the urgency to restore public trust and confidence in the war against Covid-19 virus and government leaders must stop exhorting the people to comply with the Covid-19 SOP while they themselves are not prepared to comply.”

Lim also asked Muhyiddin to ensure that the chief minister and mentri besar of Pakatan Rakyat states of Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan are not excluded in the next meeting of the National Security Council meeting on Covid-19.