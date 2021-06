KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was today granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today ahead of the Special Meeting of Malay Rulers scheduled to take place at Istana Negara tomorrow.

The car carrying the Prime Minister cum Bersatu President was seen entering the main gate of the palace at 2.20 pm and leaving at 3.30 pm.

It is learned that the audience was related to the numerous meetings the King had had with political leaders since last Wednesday.

A total of 18 political party leaders had been granted audiences with the King, either face-to-face or virtually, as of this afternoon.

Earlier today, the chairman and several members of the Special Independent Committee on Emergency 2021 were also granted an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah.

More to come. — Bernama