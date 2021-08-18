Muhyiddin still has full control as caretaker premier

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) will continue to hold full executive powers of prime minister even in his caretaker position.

According to legal experts, there are no provisions in the Federal Constitution for an interim prime minister.

They said as such, there is nothing under the law to determine what he can or cannot do. Even the powers normally exercised by the Cabinet are in the caretaker prime minister’s hands, now that all ministers have vacated their positions.

According to lawyer Syahredzan Johan, a caretaker prime minister is bound by convention not to make executive decisions that will be binding on the incoming government.

He explained that by convention, the government or prime minister assumes a caretaker role when Parliament is dissolved for a general election.

“This procedure enables the continuation of the day-to-day running of the country,” he told theSun.

Syahredzan also said there are a number of things that should not be done by those holding a caretaker position.

“They cannot enter into a major contract, international commitments or ratify any international convention. Neither can the caretaker make any major appointments, like advising the King to appoint a judge.”

Syahredzan added that Muhyiddin could remain in the position until the political situation is resolved.

He pointed out that the Yang

di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has the power to appoint a person who in his opinion will have the support of the majority of members of Parliament (MP).

“Given that no one party has enough support to form a government, they need to come up with either a confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) or unity government.”

“In the CSA, the terms and conditions must be clearly spelt out,” he said, adding that it is important for the CSA as well as the length of the prime minister’s term to be made public.

“In these difficult times, all parties should put aside their differences to enable the formation of a government.”

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin had announced on Monday that the King had consented for Muhyiddin to be the caretaker prime minister until his successor is appointed.

Constitutional law expert Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo said the caretaker prime minister is empowered to exercise all the powers and functions of a prime minister under Article 40(2)(a) of the Constitution.

“There is no real distinct difference between the two, except that the caretaker prime minister does not make major or significant policy decisions or enter into new contracts.

“The caretaker prime minister does not have powers to make major decisions. His duty is to see to the day-to-day running of the government and supervise the functions of ministries.”

Kokila said the caretaker prime minister will continue to serve in a limited capacity until a new head of government is appointed.

She pointed out that Muhyiddin is now only acting on the advice and orders of the King and not appointed under Article 43(2)(a) of the Constitution.

“A caretaker government merely watches over the country until fresh elections can be held, or the King appoints someone with the support of a majority of MP in the Dewan Rakyat.”

Kokila said the caretaker prime minister cannot call for elections, as it is the King who decides whether to dissolve Parliament under Article 40 of the Constitution.