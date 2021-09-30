Muhyiddin supports govt's HSR plan, proposes for expansion to Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: Former premier Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) has voiced his support for the government’s plan with regards to the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project to Johor Bahru.

During the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan in the Dewan Rakyat today, Muhyiddin (Bersatu-Pagoh) had also proposed for the northern railway line to be connected to the HSR from Bangkok to the Malaysia-Thailand border, funded by the private sector with the involvement of a financial consortium within the country.

“Projects such as this will have a multiplier effect in terms of creating jobs and business opportunities, boosting regional development and creating new townships along the HSR route.

“This will definitely generate billions of ringgit in value and bring great benefits to the people, including the Bumiputera community,“ said Muhyiddin, who is the chairman of the National Recovery Council.

On Jan 1, the Malaysian and Singaporean governments jointly announced the cancellation of the 350-kilometer railway project after failing to reach an agreement on proposed changes by the Dec 31, 2020 deadline.

Consequently, Malaysia has paid S$102.8 million (S$1=RM3.07) to Singapore for the costs incurred for the project and in relation to the extension of its suspension.

The bilateral agreement for project development, signed with Singapore on Dec 13, 2016, is based on the aspiration for closer economic integration between the two countries.-Bernama