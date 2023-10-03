Muhyiddin to be charged over Jana Wibawa project

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) will be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Court here today in connection with the Jana Wibawa project and related issues.

He will be charged with offences under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and Section 4(1)b of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Yesterday, the MACC confirmed that the former Prime Minister was arrested at 1 pm at the commission's headquarters in Putrajaya after giving his statement, and was released on MACC bail at about 8.20 pm.

MACC had earlier frozen the accounts of Bersatu and charged several individuals, including former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad, in court in connection with Jana Wibawa projects to help Bumiputera contractors. -Bernama