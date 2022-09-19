Muhyiddin to PM: Call for GE if you can’t manage economy

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call for the general election, if the premier continues to fail to manage the economy and nation properly.

The Pagoh MP said the election should take place if the economy cannot be better managed.

“The issue of depreciating ringgit must be taken seriously. The prime minister is not coming forward to explain the measures taken by the government to curb this slide.

“I am not pressuring the prime minister to dissolve Parliament.

“Apparently, Malaysia is not in a crisis, as if everything is okay. But I know that not everything is okay out there. It seems that the prime minister does not consider these issues as urgent.

“If the prime minister continues to fail to manage the economy and country well, it’s best that a general election is held so that the people can elect a new government that is capable and free of corruption,“ the former prime minister said in a Facebook post.