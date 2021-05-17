Muhyiddin visits WTCKL PPV for Astrazeneca vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today visited the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) Vaccination Centre (PPV) for the AstraZeneca vaccine, here.

In a post on his Facebook page, Muhyiddin said National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba accompanied him there.

“I had the chance to meet vaccine recipients, ask about their condition and experience.

“Alhamdulillah, they were satisfied with the vaccination process and were glad that everything went on smoothly,“ he said.

Muhyiddin said currently the WTCKL’s AstraZeneca PPV, being managed by a government-owned company established under the Health Ministry, ProtectHealth Corporation, is the largest PPV in Malaysia and has the capability to dispense 2,100 to 8,100 doses of vaccine a day.

Muhyiddin also commended the agencies and volunteers for their help and contribution in making the large-scale vaccination programme a success.

He also called on the public who have not registered for the vaccine to do so immediately so that herd immunity could be achieved. -BERNAMA