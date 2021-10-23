Muhyiddin, wife get Covid-19 booster shots

KUALA LUMPUR: National Recovery Council chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman received Covid-19 booster dose injections at the Axiata Arena vaccination centre (PPV) here today.

Muhyiddin, 74, and Noorainee, 69, arrived at the PPV at 9.35 am and finished receiving the Pfizer booster dose injections at about 10 am.

While waiting for the observation period to be over, they spent time chatting with some teenagers, who had finished taking their vaccine shots, in the same waiting room.

When met by reporters, the former prime minister said the vaccination process at the PPV was going well and that he did not experience any immediate effects.

According to him, he voluntarily made an appointment through the MySejahtera application a few days ago to get the booster injection.

“After that, I myself made a call to ask the Ministry of Health and was told I could come today,“ he said, adding that he sought the booster dose to increase protection as he was 74 years old.

Muhyiddin also reminded the public to continue to adhere to Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOP) even though most states are currently in Phase Three and Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan.

“Some countries such as the United Kingdom have recorded an increase in new cases and Malaysians should take this as a lesson,“ he said.-Bernama