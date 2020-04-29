Muhyiddin will find himself in a tight spot when Parliament convenes on May 18, with Bersatu MPs sitting across one another

PETALING JAYA: As if the Covid-19 crisis has not posed enough problems for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix), the prime minister now finds himself in a further political dilemma.

For the first time in history, Parliament, which is set to convene on May 18, will have members from the same party – Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) – sitting on both sides of the divide.

Being the president of Bersatu, such a scenario will certainly not bode well for Muhyiddin as it indicates a clear split in his party, and would cause further internal crisis that could ultimately threaten his position as the premier.

Political analysts believe the ball is now in Muhyiddin’s court to save Bersatu from possible doom, while strengthening his grip at the top of the political and administrative hierarchy.

Universiti Malaya academician Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the Pagoh MP should do all he can to try and convince the Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led Bersatu faction in Pakatan Harapan (PH) to return to the “main group”.

“I think Muhyiddin should negotiate with party members on the other side, particularly with party chairman Mahathir, to avoid further (damage) that would be irreparable.

“The coming sitting on May 18 is only for a day, so I’d say Muhyiddin is safe then. But what he will want to avoid is when Parliament convenes for its next meeting in July (that will sit for 25 days), as there will be bills put up for votes.

“If he allows Bersatu votes to be split in the Dewan, it will not be good for its survival, as this would further prove the party is collapsing, and will jeopardise his position,” he told theSun yesterday.

In late February, intense political manoeuvring saw Muhyiddin leading Bersatu out of PH to form the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, together with sacked PKR leaders.

However, about half a dozen Bersatu MPs decided to remain in PH, causing the unique, unprecedented situation that the country is in now, and leading to deep division within the party.

When asked if Mahathir should be the opposition leader, Awang Azman said he does not see the elder statesman going head-on with Muhyiddin by taking up that role, as the former would not want to put the party’s survival on the line.

“I also feel that with what has happened in the past few months, PH would rather put their trust in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is seen to be consistent with the coalition’s struggles,” he said.

Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani of Universiti Utara Malaysia said although it was not illegal for MPs from the same party to sit on opposing benches in Parliament, it was not healthy for Bersatu in the long run.

He said if both factions fail to compromise and find middle ground, it would not be too far-fetched to predict that snap elections would be called as matters would get out of hand.

“They have to reconcile, there’s no two ways about it. I’m not sure how Muhyiddin will try to convince the other faction, but I believe that there is still room for reconciliation, and the president should do all he can to get the party back together.

“If Mahathir remains firm with his decision not to join PN, as has been the case, then Muhyiddin should try to convince the others in the faction to join him.”

Since the change in government, Mahathir has been adamant that he would not join a coalition that consists of allegedly corrupt Umno leaders.

