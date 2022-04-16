Muhyiddin will return as PM if we win GE15: Bersatu leader

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu’s choice for Prime Minister should Perikatan Nasional (PN) win the next general election (GE15) is Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix), according to a Bersatu Supreme Council member.

The Bersatu president, according to Razali Idris, was the most deserving candidate for re-appointment as prime minister because he had already demonstrated his ability to rule the country for 17 months.

“Bersatu will propose Muhyiddin as the prime minister candidate as he was forced to resign previously after being rejected by 15 MPs, especially from Barisan Nasional (BN). He was not rejected by the people,” he told reporters at an event in Kuala Terengganu yesterday, Berita Harian reported.

Razali also thought it was “strange” that Umno offered a leader from the party’s third tier, despite the fact that parties normally nominate their party president.